(Sponsored)- Each year, world hearing day is recognized on March third to raise awareness about preventing hearing loss and promoting hearing wellness.

The cost of hearing loss is high. Nearly 50 million Americans have hearing issues – yet, less than one in five of those with hearing loss wears a device.

Joining us today are doctor of Audiology Shelby McCann and Christian Gormsen the president and CEO of Cargo.

They’re here to discuss hearing wellness advice and the latest innovations to combat hearing loss.