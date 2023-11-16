Federal aid for child care, a critical lifeline for many, ended in September leaving about 3.2 million children without child care. Currently, more than 12 million children younger than age five are in some form of child care in the United States, according to Child Care Aware of America.

To help other parents and kids, Kiddie Academy teamed up with famed illustrator Daniel Wiseman to write the book “Day One Is Fun.” The book is meant to ease everyone’s fears and help children feel more confident.

Illustrator Daniel Wiseman, best known for his children’s book “The World Needs More Purple Schools” and Rob Bieschke, Kiddie Academy Training Project Manager, talked about why they created the book and how best to manage children’s and parents’ anxiety on the first day of school.