More families have access to the 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds to millions of homes. You can check to see if you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program as a first step here. You could be eligible for FREE home internet based on income when you combine ACP and the Verizon Forward Program discounts. Check out all the options for Verizon Home Internet or Verizon mobile plans. It’s as simple as 1-2-3.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction