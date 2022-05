(Sponsored)- Many families will be heading to the beach this summer to enjoy fun in the sun.

Joining us today is travel and vacation expert Julie Ellis of visit Myrtle Beach – who is here with some timely advice for making the most of your beach vacation and avoiding the hurdles that can take away from your trip.

Ellis has 25 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry – and is also a radio DJ for classic hits shows.

For More Information, Visit: www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com