Morning Extra- Utilizing At-Home Testing to Determine Cold, Flu or Covid

(Sponsored)- The holiday season is quickly approaching, and there’s no question that the hustle and bustle can pose health risks, especially as we continue to navigate the ever-evolving covid-19 landscape.

Joining us today with some timely tips for staying Covid-cautious is Dr. Syeda Amna Husain a pediatrician and mother.

Dr. Husain has teamed up with Abbott to tell us about their BinaxNOW self test, a covid-19 test that can be done at home as families look to keep themselves and their children healthy over the next few months.