(Sponsored)- Nearly 40 Million Americans are impacted by migraine, and depression is almost two times more prevalent and anxiety two to five times more prevalent in people with migraine than those without. Today we are joined by former co-host of “The Doctors” Judy Ho and Chair of the American Migraine Foundation Dr. Larry Newman who are going to help us understand the connection between migraine and mental health.

