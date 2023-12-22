With the holidays upon us, kids are busy making their Christmas lists. So, what’s trending at the top? Almost anything tech, in fact children in the U.S. say they want video games more than anything else this holiday season, leaving most traditional toys in the dust.

An Entertainment Software Association survey of U.S. adults and children (ages 10-17) learned that requests for video game gifts top the list of what kids want this holiday season.

More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, and many are going back to some of the most beloved themes like Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which celebrates the 15th anniversary of the franchise; and Just Dance is a self-sustaining party/workout game that everyone can use.