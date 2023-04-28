(Sponsored) — Women are making the majority of healthcare decisions, but often take care of their children and other family members before themselves. A recent Healthgrades survey found only about half of women had a dental appointment or an annual physical in the last year, and even fewer, just over a third, visited a gynecologist.

Healthgrades VP Faye McCray discussed what women are looking for in healthcare, the challenges they currently face when seeking care and the importance of preventative care and early detection.