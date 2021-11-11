Morning Extra- Treating alcohol use disorder

(Sponsored) – Attendees at the Wonderland Conference will witness $100 Million IPO’s and the largest ever number of clinical trials into the use of psychedelics to address a wide range of conditions from PTSD among veterans, depression, concussions as well as alcohol addiction which are driving record industry growth.

Nearly 15 million Americans have alcohol use disorder and 75 million engaged in binge drinking or heavy alcohol use in the month before a survey conducted by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. This problem has not been solved…yet. Hope for a solution is one of the big stories coming out of the Conference, the largest psychedelic business event, ever.