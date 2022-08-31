It may come as no surprise that celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco has his finger on the pulse of what’s trending. Glen, who is a fixture at New York fashion week, works with an impressive roster of A-list clients including Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Demi Lovato, Shay Mitchell, and Rita Ora, knows how to go from the red-carpet glamor to everyday haircare.

And, with the global haircare market experiencing explosive growth – currently an 80 billion dollar market and expected to grow at the fastest pace in decades – it’s not surprising that consumers expect more from their products. Along with the search for haircare lines that are clean, they also need to be effective and have the ability to multitask: combatting damage and supporting growth. Choosing the right haircare product can often be overwhelming for consumers.

Glen Coco is available to discuss the latest haircare trends for fall, including tips on how to keep your scalp and hair healthy for long-term results and unique haircare treatments. He will also discuss the importance of the science behind haircare technology and help to demystify the wide array of products on the market.