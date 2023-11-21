As temperatures continue to drop outside and heat starts pumping inside, you’ve probably noticed a change in your skin. Body care can be even more challenging when the seasons transition, so when you understand what is happening with your skin it’s easier to pick the right body care routine to combat dry skin.

No matter your skin type, it’s beneficial to adjust your body care regimen with the seasons. Stressors like changes in humidity, holiday travel, and winter weather can strip the skin of moisture. It’s important to find products that penetrate the skin’s surface to nourish and restore a dry, thirsty skin barrier.

To celebrate National Healthy Skin Month, Kate the Chemist breaks down the science behind the dry skin cycle and shares which supercharged ingredients will help keep your body’s skin moisturized this winter.