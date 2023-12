Forget t-shirts and cheap tchotchkes, many travelers are looking for a more meaningful souvenir. For a permanent keepsake, some adventurous tourists bring home an indelible reminder of their trip. For them, getting inked is the best way to commemorate a vacation. Artist Yessy Rivera is with us to discuss tattoo tourism and how Aruba is taking unique advantage of this trend.

