Last year, Americans charged record amounts to their credit cards during the holiday shopping season – risking hefty fees and credit fallout. With inflation and interest rates at an all-time high, holiday shoppers this year face the same dilemma: how to ensure a festive season and treat loved ones without breaking the bank?

With careful planning and some ground rules, Shopping Expert Brittney Levine says it’s possible to give great gifts without acquiring new debt. She even goes so far as to suggest that by “hacking the holidays,” you can actually raise your credit score and gain a head start on your financial goal for 2024.