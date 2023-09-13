Did you know that September is National Service Dog Month? The month-long celebration honors our full-time furry helpers, and with over 64-million people in the U-S with a disability, the need for service dogs is great. You can make an impact this month too, and all you need to do is raise a glass.
Angela King shares the story.
