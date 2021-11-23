Morning Extra- Supply chain issues in America

(Sponsored)- John Drake is vice president for supply chain policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Drake oversees the development and implementation of the Chamber’s supply chain policy priorities and represents the Chamber before Congress, the administration, the business community, and other stakeholders.



Drake collaborates with Chamber member companies and the business community to educate policymakers in Congress, the federal government, and the international community on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses at ports of entry and along their global supply chains. In addition, he manages the efforts of the Chamber’s Supply Chain Leadership Council, which governs the supply chain advocacy activities of the Chamber and the Supply Chain Working Group, a large group of companies and associations promoting the modernization of global supply chains and cross-border trade.

