(Sponsored)– The Big Game is almost here and everyone is getting ready to celebrate gameday with friends and family. Two-time champ and former Big Game MVP Terrell Davis is here to tell you everything you’ll need to host the Ultimate party.

Davis is a former star running back with the Denver Broncos. He is the Broncos all-time leading rusher and won back to back Super Bowls following the 1997 and 1998 seasons (Super Bowl’s XXXII and XXXIII). He was also the MVP of Super Bowl XXXII. He is a three time Pro-Bowl selection and in 1998 was named NFL Most Valuable Player. Davis is a member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and popularized the “Mile High Salute,” a military-style salute given to fans and teammates in celebration of a touchdown. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.