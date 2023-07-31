Summer is in full swing and its time to enjoy the season, but did you know summer can be a difficult time to stay on track when it comes to heart-healthy choices?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for adults in America, and for adults living with heart disease, summer is a time to double down on healthy routines. Bayer® Aspirin Partner, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, New York-based cardiologist, author and women’s wellness advocate, lent her expertise about summer heart health and important tips and reminders for prioritizing healthy heart lifestyle choices