During the holidays, we all experience those oh-so-familiar hunger pangs while waiting for the “big” afternoon or evening meal. Before, we filled up on cookies and chips but now – there’s something better to hold you over – and it just might already be in your pantry – tuna!

And not just any tuna – Bumble Bee, the self-proclaimed “world’s best snack meal.” Joining us today is Christy Carlson Romano – the Millennial Disney Icon who starred on your childhood favorite shows like ‘Kim Possible’ and ‘Even Stevens’ – and is now a popular Youtube Star and Podcast Host.

Romano has teamed up with Bumble Bee to encourage people to “eat before you eat” this holiday season.