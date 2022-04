(Sponsored)- As new COVID variants emerge and cities reconsider mask mandates, a new survey from 3M shows Americans believe scientific misinformation – particularly on social media – is widespread. They also worry that if news about science can’t be trusted, the U.S. may face more public health crises, more division in society and more severe climate change effects. Dr. Jayshree Seth, Corporate Scientist and Chief Science Advocate at 3M, is here with more.

WEBSITE: 3M.com/scienceindex