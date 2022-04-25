(Sponsored)-

Spring is here and Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio is here with some of her essentials to help you make the most of this season.

BYJU’s Magic Workbooks

This amazing product is great for any young one that makes learning fun. BYJU’s Magic Workbooks featuring Disney is the first-of-its-kind experience that makes learning feel like play by offering an interactive and guided learning adventure featuring your child’s favorite Disney characters. It uses the popular Reflective AI built by Osmo that allows the iPad camera to “see” objects in front of it so kids can control the on-screen action and stories. Designed for Pre-K to grade 3, BYJU’s adapts to your child’s learning level to build the skills kids need and the confidence to learn. Kids can read and practice concepts like letters and phonetics with popular Disney characters like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Toy Story, Lion King, and more. Learn more at Amazon or visit www.byjuslearning.com

Burlington

Spring is here, which means it’s time to refresh your closet. Let’s peel back the layers and see yourself in a new light. Go and find the spring deals now at Burlington! When you shop at Burlington, you’ll be surprised by their savings and how far you can stretch your dollar with WOW deals on top brands every day. Burlington has a wide selection of items including menswear, ladies’ apparel and accessories, children’s clothing, footwear, everything for baby, home décor, gifts for every occasion, pet needs and essential items – all at fabulous bargains. Like this light blue handbag for only $19.99, or this gorgeous dress, also only for $19.99! See what surprises are waiting for you at your local Burlington today. But hurry before someone snags your deal! With fresh affordable merchandise like these arriving regularly, you will discover something new every time you walk into Burlington. To find a store near you, visit www.Burlington.com

LeapFrog LeapLand Adventures

LeapFrog LeapLand Adventures, a unique plug-and-play TV video game adventure for early learners. Preschoolers can go on a quest across LeapLand and learn about letters, numbers, shapes and colors in this plug-and-play TV video game adventure for early learners, with no web connection, downloads or account setup required. www.leapfrog.com/en-us/products/leapland-adventures