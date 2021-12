(Sponsored)- GE Lighting, a brand we all know, and trust, has now gone beyond lighting to bring us new exciting smart home products under the brand name Cync, here to tell us more is our friend home improvement & lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery.

Kathryn Emery (www.bethebesthome.com) visited to talk about the latest in smart home solutions — visit your local Lowes Store or Lowes.com and type in “Cync by GE” to see more.