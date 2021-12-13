(Sponsored)- Holiday and New Year’s Eve entertaining can be tricky – some guests just want a few nibbles while others may be famished. A full 4-course meal can mean a lot of leftovers and extra cleaning while too few snacks and hors d’oeuvres can leave your guests wanting more. Join Chef Jamie Gwen as she shows us some simple ways to strike that perfect balance and shows us how choosing the right beverage to pair with our food can heighten taste and our guests’ enjoyment. And because friends and family can drop by at any time during the holidays, Chef Jamie will have some pantry essentials that will have them thinking you knew they were coming.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction