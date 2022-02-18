(Sponsored)- For Olympian April Ross, like so many others, that’s a number that hits too close to home. And Ross won’t be quiet about it – because there are other important numbers to consider, like how early detection reduces a woman’s risk of dying from the disease by 25-30 percent or more, and women who have regular mammograms are nearly 60 percent less likely to die of breast cancer than those who don’t.

And consider this one: according to the CDC, breast cancer screenings dropped as much as 87% in the United States at certain times of the pandemic.

It’s time for women to get back on track. This “season of love,” April Ross is raising awareness of the importance of never skipping your annual mammogram, and encouraging women to schedule one for themselves or for their loved ones. April will be available virtually to share her personal story about her own childhood experience with her mother’s breast cancer struggle. She will be joined by Radiologist Dr. Russo who will discuss the importance of early detection, as well as:

Who needs a mammogram?

How often should we be screened, and what to expect?

“But it hurts!” Addressing the fears that keep us from scheduling a mammogram

The “Comfy Mammogram” option that gives the patient control over their mammography experience