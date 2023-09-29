For more than 75 years, the Reynolds brand has been celebrating the role food plays in people’s lives and highlighting how food has the power to connect us and bring us joy.

Since 2021 they’ve been proudly partnering with Feeding America®, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries, and partner agencies to support people experiencing hunger. Last year alone, the Feeding America network of food banks distributed more than 5 billion meals to neighbors across the country. Here to tell us more is cookbook author, recipe developer, and chef, Vallery Lomas