This fall, a select group of women are building a community and working hard to accomplish unique feats without the aid of modern technology.

The 8th annual Rebelle Rally – an all-women, off-road navigational challenge – will take participants on a course through the deserts of the American Southwest from October 12-21. Teams will navigate the course using only paper maps and a compass—no GPS, no cell phones, no digital devices of any kind. In an era where people rely (some say too much) on technology for almost everything, sharpening survival skills and persevering is one more way these competitors are empowering themselves.

Verena Mei, a driver, and Susie Saxten, a navigator, were matched together for Rebelle Rally 2023. This year they’re competing as Team “KiAloha”.