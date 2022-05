(Sponsored)- Buying or selling a home is among the most significant financial decision an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, many things must be considered. So, let’s turn to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for spring, summer, and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more is Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist, National Association of Realtors.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction