Most people spend at least 20-thousand hours sleeping, which is why it is important to avoid mistakes when purchasing a mattress. This package gives the viewers several tips to consider when selecting a mattress. The tips include changing the mattress more often; properly testing the mattress before buying; ensure the mattress is not made with toxic materials; avoid buying the wrong mattress for your style of sleep and focusing only on price and not enough on quality.

