(Sponsored)- This holiday season is so special for many reasons. For pet parents, it may be the first time many are introducing fifi or fido to friends and loved ones, in person.

Since the start of the pandemic 11-million pets found new homes. And now pet parents are excited to celebrate *with their furry loved ones. A recent Petco survey finds that nearly 80-percent of pet parents are more excited to spend the holidays with their pet than human family members. Whatever you level of excitement and celebration Petco can help make sure your pets are ready for the occasion.

