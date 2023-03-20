This time of year, the pollen count is one of the most popular items on the news. That’s because more than 120 million people in the U.S. suffer from allergies and their associated conditions, making it the most prevalent chronic illness facing the nation. Now, thanks to innovation and a critical need, new treatments and breakthrough resources are available to provide life-long relief by treating the root cause of allergies.

Dr. Shyam Joshi, allergist and Chief Medical Officer for Nectar, shared details on an effective and convenient alternative to allergy shots and antihistamines for patients who suffer from moderate to severe indoor and outdoor allergies.