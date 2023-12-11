There’s nothing like winter weather to destroy your best-laid plans. Whether you’re taking a quick drive to the store for a holiday gift or a weekend road trip to visit family, sleet, snow, and slick pavement can wreck plans in an instant.

Experts say it’s essential drivers prepare for the unexpected. Updating your car insurance policy is one of the easiest ways to plan ahead. Many drivers don’t realize they can easily add rental car reimbursement coverage. In fact, nearly 60% of drivers with full-coverage auto insurance lack this low-cost optional coverage. But nearly half of drivers without rental reimbursement coverage still rented a vehicle during their most recent claim, paying completely out of pocket.

Kelly Stumpe, better known as The Car Mom, talks about the best ways to ensure families are covered in the unfortunate event of a car accident this holiday season.