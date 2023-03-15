National Nutrition Month is a 50 year old tradition with one goal in mind: to help everyone learn about informed food choices and how to develop healthful eating and physical activity habits.

This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future” and is focused on how our food choices can not only nourish our bodies, but to also better the environment as well. One way to do so is by adopting plant-based foods, which deliver maximum nutritional value and minimal environmental impact.

PHL17’s Jayna Magras discusses the plant based lifestyle with Cara Harbstreet, a non-diet registered dietician, about intuitive eating and helpful habits.