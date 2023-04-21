Parasite infections are real and can be deadly to pets. CAPC, the leading source on parasitic diseases that threaten the health of pets and people, released its annual 2023 parasite forecast and corresponding 30-day forecast map to alert pet owners of pending outbreaks. We chat with veterinarians, Dr. Kathryn Sarpong and Dr. Rick Marrinson about the forecast map and how you can use it to take precautions for your pet such as testing and year-round protection.

