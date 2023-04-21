According to a recent study, more than two thirds of the general population said that managing the day-to-day cost of living is a key short-term priority, yet even those with higher levels of wealth feel they need to make choices and prioritize their day-to-day spending in the near term. While the financial environment is continuously fluctuating, seasoned financial professional Victor Sanchez joins us today to offer a crash course in personal finance.

