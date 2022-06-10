(Sponsored)- Kris Stubblefield is the chef at Lodge Cast Iron. After working in product development for nine years, he combined this technical knowledge with a passion for culinary arts to become Lodge’s first in-house chef. Now he guides their culinary identity though recipe creation, content development, and cast-iron education. He is the husband of Masey Lodge Stubblefield, a 5th-generation relative of Joseph Lodge, and they live in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with their two young children. Self-described as a “recovering over-stirrer,” Kris enjoys spending time with family, feeding loved ones, and wood carving.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction