Morning Extra- New tech for your holiday experience with Jessica Naziri

(Sponsored)- Jessica Naziri is a brand and marketing strategist who works with startups to Fortune 500’s where she ideates and executes compelling content that creates strong connections and experiences between people and technology brands. She is best known for her strategic growth capabilities and work devising social media strategies for world-renowned enterprises like Dell, Royal Caribbean, Amazon, Intel, Samsung, Uber, Google, Microsoft, Luna Bar, Girlboss, Intuit as well as startups, at nearly every stage of growth.

Jessica is no stranger to growing brands, for over a decade, she has been a dynamic leader in the tech space. She built this on the cornerstones of female empowerment, hustling hard and innovation which have propelled her voice to the forefront as a new thought leader for female tech entrepreneurs in the digital world.