Books with diverse characters are essential for all students. More than half of the nation’s youth are children of color, and yet Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native American students, as well as students with disabilities and students who identify as LGBTQ+ are often overlooked in books. Books with representation offer children a mirror, allowing students to read about characters and experiences that reflect their own lives. Kyle Zimmer, President and CEO at First Book talks more about the study and the importance of diverse books.

