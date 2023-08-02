An award-winning new book is getting a lot of national attention.

It’s called ‘Reinvent: Navigating Business Transformation in a Hyperdigital Era.’

Joining us today is entrepreneur, innovator and author Faisal Hoque to explain why many organizations should scrap decades-old habits and their very ways of thinking and operating.

‘Reinvent’ was recently named the 20-23 best business book of the year at the annual American business awards. The book is currently number one on the wall street journal best-seller list.