(Sponsored)- As Earth Day approaches, and the race to mitigate carbon emissions intensifies, one-fifth of the world’s largest companies have already made bold net-zero pledges. One tactic these organizations are pursuing is leveraging science-driven carbon credits to offset hard-to-abate emissions.

Currently, over half of America’s forests sit on privately owned land, 36% of which are often small, and family owned. Typically, these landowners are under intense economic pressure to harvest timber or sell land for development, and many could not participate in carbon markets because acreage was too small, or the upfront costs were too high. NCX solved this problem by democratizing access for millions of landowners who could be key environmental stewards but may otherwise have been left out.

Connecting these landowners with carbon credit buyers is a win-win scenario, enabling corporations to support family-owned forests – potentially in their local community – while offsetting their emissions. Forest carbon markets are an effective, scalable tool for carbon sequestration and advancing climate action.

Alex Macintosh leads NCX’s U.S. Origination at NCX, will be available to discuss this cutting-edge carbon marketplace, including how this solution provides another revenue stream to landowners during this critical decade for the planet.