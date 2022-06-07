(Sponsored)- Justin “Mr. Fascinate” Shaifer is nationally renowned as one of the nation’s top advocates for science education. He is a LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology, Science Communicator, popular TV host, and producer who has starred in shows for ABC News, Hulu, PBS Digital Studios, and Travel Channel.

On June 3rd, Shaifer is hosting the 30th annual Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision Challenge, the world’s largest K-12 science competition. This event honors eight national winners, students, and their schools, who have produced amazing inventions and innovations to help overcome some of the world’s most significant challenges today. From healthcare challenges to sustainability efforts and energy efficiency, it’s only appropriate to have “Mr. Fascinate” introduce these students and their fascinating creations to a national audience. Shaifer will explain the importance of science education while also giving these excellent students some recognition in their hometowns. For a complete list of winners, visit www.exploravision.org.