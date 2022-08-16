(Sponsored)- While we all enjoy the beautiful, long summer days, another school year is around the corner. As we continue to look ahead to the back-to-school season, parents will be in search of educational (and entertaining) tools that can help their children thrive in the classroom as well as at home.

As we kick off the back-to-school season, Elizabeth will be on hand with new and innovative ways to learn through play… whether a tiny tot or a creative pre-teen; Elizabeth will show/tell and demo the latest and greatest in the fun-filled toy industry.