(Sponsored)- Open Doors USA will reveal what leadership describes as “the most seismic changes” in the history of its annual World Open Watch List.

Open Doors’ World Watch List is a highly-anticipated annual ranking of the top 50 countries where it is most dangerous and difficult to be a Christian, and is a frequently-cited resource for policy makers and media outlets concerning global religious persecution.

President and CEO David Curry said, “For more than 20 years, Open Doors’ World Watch List has given us a clear and current picture of religious freedom conditions. But this year’s findings indicate seismic changes in the persecution landscape – and challenge the United States to take action that, according to the report’s conclusions, has never been more critical.”

On Thursday, January 20, David Curry is available to discuss Open Doors’ 2022 World Watch List and release research-driven data exposing recent changes in religious freedom conditions worldwide. Open Doors’ World Watch List is a research-based annual ranking of the world’s most dangerous places to practice faith. Open Doors has released the list for more than 20 years, but in 2022, the World Watch List revealed a stunning shake-up.