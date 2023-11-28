10 years ago, Thom’s brother was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a complex blood cancer. When he was diagnosed, there weren’t a lot of resources or treatment paths available. Thom’s brother made an informed decision with his family and care team to undergo a bone marrow transplant. Fortunately, Thom was a match to be his donor, and today, Thom feels grateful that his brother has been in remission for a decade.

Myelofibrosis impacts nearly 25,000 people in the U.S. and is part of a larger group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) that affect the bone marrow. Each person experiences myelofibrosis differently, presenting significant challenges in identifying symptoms and determining the best way to manage it.