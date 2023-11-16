Heart Failure is the most frequent cause of hospitalization for Americans 65 and older and is responsible for almost 400,000 deaths a year in the U.S. It’s the heart’s inability to pump enough blood for your body, but the condition can be managed. A new device is also allowing advanced-level patients to return to previous activity levels and lead full lives. Mother of four and heart failure patient, Lakeisha Brown, has battled through a lot to be where she is today and explains how she felt before and after getting the Abbott HeartMate 3 assist device implanted in her heart.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction