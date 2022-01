(Sponsored)- January 21st Is National Hyaluronic Acid Day. Hyaluronic Acid is a sugar naturally found in our skin. If you’re one of the many that vowed to take better care of your skin this year, this product is for you. New York City Dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb joins us just in time for La Roche-Posay’s National Hyaluronic Acid.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction