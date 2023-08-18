Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects approximately 7.5 million people in the U.S. and about

90% of psoriasis patients have plaque psoriasis. Plaque psoriasis is characterized by distinct, round or oval

plaques – which are dry, itchy skin patches, typically covered by silvery white scales. Nearly two million people

in the U.S. have cases that are considered moderate to severe. Dr. Bruce Strober, MD, PhD, and Nitika Chopra join us.

