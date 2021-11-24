Morning Extra- Learn How To Manage Your Home Budget in 2022

(Sponsored)- Personal Finance Expert Jean Chatzky offers tips for smart home budgeting in the New Year. One in four homeowners do not have a budget set aside for unexpected home repair

One in five respondents’ estimates were not as close as they would have liked—or not even in the same ballpark—as the actual annual upkeep of their home’s systems and appliances.

In the past year, nearly half (47%) of all homeowners have had to endure one to two unexpected home repair costs that they hadn’t planned for! Thirty-nine percent admitted they dealt with three to four unplanned expenditures.