Kalahari Resorts, home to America’s largest indoor waterparks, has made a monumental pledge this Giving Tuesday to bring clean water to 1 million people in Africa. That’s a $50 million dollar commitment.

To fulfill this goal, Kalahari Resorts has partnered with charity: water, a non-profit organization with a mission to bring clean and safe drinking water to every person on the planet.

