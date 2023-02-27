At the start of each year, many Americans vow to take steps toward better health – from eating more vegetables to exercising more often or quitting smoking. While those are all worthy goals, doctors suggest that one of the best things we can do for ourselves is to take measures to avoid getting sick in the first place.

Not all health issues are preventable, but there are important steps, particularly as we age, that are covered by Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans and can go a long way toward maintaining and improving overall health. Medicare serves more than 63 million Americans*, providing preventive care benefits that range from annual wellness visits and screenings to vision care, dental care and more. Dr. Rebecca Colon, Regional Vice President of Health Services in the Gulf South Region for Humana Medicare joined us to share reminders of what services beneficiaries may be missing out on and the importance of preventive care.