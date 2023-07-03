You may not be aware there lives an incredible hidden hazard in your home– lithium coin batteries, the batteries found in many things around the home from remote controllers, to operated candles, toys and more. And as batteries get smaller, the dangers get bigger. Lithium coin batteries are sending kids to the ER in record numbers, yet many parents remain unaware of the dangers of accidental ingestion.

Duracell is sounding the alarm with a new campaign called #BitterIsBetter. As the only battery brand to coat their Lithium Coin Batteries (2032, 2025 and 2016) with a non-toxic bitter coating that discourages kids from swallowing them in the first place, they are on a mission to educate parents and caregivers while encouraging them to replace their lithium coin batteries with the safer option. Duracell will also be inviting parents to take the #BitterisBetter pledge at Duracell.com/BitterisBetter and across social media, and learn more. As part of their campaign, Duracell is providing up to $1M of lithium coin batteries to ensure every home has access to the safest batteries available. Joining us with the story, Dr Tanya Almann.