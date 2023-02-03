When Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida in 1992, the entire country was awakened not only to our vulnerability to natural disasters, but also our dependence on each other. While neighbors helped neighbors and strangers helped strangers, relief was often found in unexpected places – like The Home Depot. Associates found themselves playing a critical role as a relief hub – providing and facilitating services and necessities to communities throughout the impacted area.

Now, 30 years later, The Home Depot is looking back over three decades of disaster response. The Home Depot’s Home Improvement Expert Joe Cobb and Senior Director, Creative Design Briar Waterman are here to discuss the documentary, as well as key learnings and disaster preparedness tips.